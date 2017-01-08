Zimbabwe players delay Africa Cup flight over pay – Vanguard
Zimbabwe players delay Africa Cup flight over pay
Zimbabwe's national football team refused to board a flight for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon, officials said Sunday, in a dispute over allowances and winning bonuses. The team were due to fly together on Saturday to Cameroon to play a …
