Zimbabwe players delay Africa Cup flight over pay

Vanguard

Zimbabwe players delay Africa Cup flight over pay
Vanguard
Zimbabwe's national football team refused to board a flight for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon, officials said Sunday, in a dispute over allowances and winning bonuses. The team were due to fly together on Saturday to Cameroon to play a …
