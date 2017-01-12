Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Provinces Condemn Boss Mug Bash, Say Mnangagwa Wrong to Host Expelled Party Rebels – AllAfrica.com
|
NewsDay
|
Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Provinces Condemn Boss Mug Bash, Say Mnangagwa Wrong to Host Expelled Party Rebels
AllAfrica.com
ZANU PF provincial chairpersons and commissariat have condemned vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for dining with expelled party cadres describing the unholy alliance as evidence that his loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and the party was …
Mugabe's birthday bash to be held in park where Rhodes is buried
“Mugabe Step Down” – The Wake Up Call
Coalition done deal: Tsvangirai
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG