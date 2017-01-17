Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Invaluable, Says Rashford

Marcus Rashford says he and other young players at United have been learning from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he is invaluable.

Ibrahimovic is the highest goalscorer at United, scoring 14 goals already this season , since joining United from PSG on free transfer.

The Swede brings with him a wealth of experience, having excelled in Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona and both Milan clubs and PSG and Rashford talks about how insignificant he is to the club.

“For the young players to see his character and the way he approaches every game is invaluable,” he said. “Some players can’t bring that when they move clubs.

“We have to try to learn from him while he is here and take what we can from his game.”

He says along with Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney is the best player he has played alongside.

“Zlatan and Rooney are the two that stand out,” he said.

“I grew up watching Rooney play week in, week out at Old Trafford, so those are the two that you look at and try to emulate.”

