Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Man United star beats Chelsea ace to award – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Man United star beats Chelsea ace to award
Daily Star
MANCHESTER UNITED talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won the PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month award for December. By James Walters / Published 4th January 2017. Man United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won the PFA Fans' Premier …
FA Cup Third Round
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month
Ibrahimovic wins PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG