Zlatan Late Equaliser Earns Man Utd A Point
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser earned Manchester United a point they fully deserved after a typically thunderous encounter with Liverpool at Old Trafford. Liverpool led through James Milner’s 27th-minute penalty, awarded after Paul Pogba inexplicably handled a corner as he went up to challenge Dejan Lovren. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was Liverpool’s hero with superb first-half saves…
The post Zlatan Late Equaliser Earns Man Utd A Point appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG