Zokwana ‘perturbed’ by fishing quota ruling – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Zokwana 'perturbed' by fishing quota ruling
Eyewitness News
Minister Senzeni Zokwana believes the Western Cape High Court ruling, temporarily halting hake inshore trawling undermines his authority. FILE: Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Senzeni Zokwana . Picture: GCIS. Senzeni Zokwana · Fishing …
Court interdict puts a tangle in hake fishermen's nets
Firm says South African halt on inshore trawl fishing 'necessary'
South Africa: Minister Disturbed By Fishing Interdict
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG