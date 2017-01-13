Zongo Dwellers React To The Creation Of Zongo Ministry – Peace FM Online
Zongo Dwellers React To The Creation Of Zongo Ministry
Residents of some Zongo communities in Accra are excited over President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo's creation of Inner city and Zongo development ministry. According to them, the move by the president is reflective of his developmental plans for …
