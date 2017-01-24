Zuma proposes ‘consequences’ for non-delivering teachers – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Zuma proposes 'consequences' for non-delivering teachers
Independent Online
President Jacob Zuma addressed the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla in Pretoria. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS. Pretoria – President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday suggested that there should be consequences for school teachers and principals who continued to …
There should be consequences for schools with 0% matric pass rate: Zuma
South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga – Basic Education Sector Lekgotla
Zuma: Education a primary weapon for SA's economic transformation
