Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma: State of capture report was funny, rushed & unfair – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Zuma: State of capture report was funny, rushed & unfair
Eyewitness News
President Jacob Zuma indicated last year that he would be taking the state of capture report under review. FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS. Jacob Zuma · Advocate Thuli Madonsela · State of Capture report · ANC succession debates · state of …
Absa implicated in leaked reportIndependent Online
Public Protector assures BLF she will investigate "white monopoly"South African Broadcasting Corporation

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.