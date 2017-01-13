Zuma: State of capture report was funny, rushed & unfair – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Zuma: State of capture report was funny, rushed & unfair
Eyewitness News
President Jacob Zuma indicated last year that he would be taking the state of capture report under review. FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS. Jacob Zuma · Advocate Thuli Madonsela · State of Capture report · ANC succession debates · state of …
Absa implicated in leaked report
Public Protector assures BLF she will investigate "white monopoly"
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG