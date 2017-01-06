Threat of war emerges again in Western Sahara – Middle East Eye
|
Middle East Eye
|
Threat of war emerges again in Western Sahara
Middle East Eye
As the situation remained unchanged in the Western Sahara for almost 25 years, the turmoil in the Middle East has left the case with little international attention. However, the latest tensions in the small village of Gueguerat ring alarm bells about …
SA hopeful of UN granting Sahrawi self-determination
UN must act to free Saharawi Republic: Zuma
Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG