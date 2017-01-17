Zurich, Switzerland, just may be Google’s next big tech hub

It looks as though the new hub for Google’s research and development efforts may be in Zurich. On Tuesday, Patrick Warnking, Google’s Country Director of Switzerland, authored a blog post detailing the future of Google in Europe,

The post Zurich, Switzerland, just may be Google’s next big tech hub appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

