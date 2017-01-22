Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mischa Zverev says he didn’t have a plan B for his clash with Andy Murray – Fox Sports

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Fox Sports

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mischa Zverev says he didn't have a plan B for his clash with Andy Murray
Fox Sports
WHAT is the biggest lesson to take from Mischa Zverev's incredible Australian Open upset? Don't bother with a back-up plan. That is exactly how the world no. 50 handled his match against Andy Murray, going in with one idea and one idea only. The
Australian Open 2017: World No. 1s Murray, Kerber lose on historic dayCNN
Andy Murray: How much should be read into Australian Open exit?BBC Sport
What seemed a matter of time is now a race against the clock – Andy Murray might never win the Australian OpenMirror.co.uk
The Roar –ESPN.co.uk –The Guardian –ESPN
all 328 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.