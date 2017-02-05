Bad News For 2017 According To The Blind Woman Who Predicted The Fall of The Twin Towers And There’s More!

Baba Vanga (Vangelia) Pandeva was born on January 31, 1911 and she died on August 11, 1996 . She lived in the city of Petrich, Bulgaria .

Information about Vanga Pandeva and some of her predictions:

– She was born on the territory of modern Macedonia – the land which was an apple of discord for years between Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia.

– Vanga lost her sight when she was 12. She was swept away by a mighty tornado. Later she was found alive, covered with dirt and stones, with sand in her eyes. She became blind as a result.

– Vanga started making predictions when she was 16. She helped her father find a sheep stolen from the flock. She provided a detailed description of a yard where the animal was being hidden by the thieves. Her powers of foreseeing took shape after she turned 30.

– Many a statesman visited Vanga. Adolf Hitler called on her one day. He left her house looking rather upset.

– She was buried in a churchyard of the Saint Petca Bulgarian Church in the Rupite region. Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova’s interest in politics was not incidental.

– Vanga died in 1996 and predicted many of the major global shocks such as the tsunami of 2004 or the attack on the Twin Towers. And now, one last omen seems to begin to be fulfilled: according Baba Yanga, 2016 would be the year that “Muslims will invade Europe”.

– Yanga Baba prophesied that in 2018 China will be the first “super power” in the world, taking the lead from the already worn U.S, plus, she added, in the same year a space probe will discover “a new form of energy” in planet Venus.

Note: That is not the end of the story, the great seer even said that things will start deteriorate for the U.S, and that the “African American” president would be “the last” acting president of the northern country.

– Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova also predicted the attacks on the Twin Towers, when in 1989 she said:

– As predicted and happened, The World Trade Center Towers in New York collapsed following terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 . The WTC Towers were dubbed “Twins” or “Brothers.” The terrorists drove passenger planes –“the steel birds”- into the towers. “The bush” obviously relates to the surname of the current U.S. president.

– She also anticipated the devastating tsunami in 2004 that hit the Thai coast,“a big wave will cover a large coast with people and villages where everything disappears under water.”

– She also said that in 2023 the Earth’s orbit would change, which would “melt the poles” and set fire in the “Middle East” The old woman said: “great Islamic war” would begin in Syria culminating in complete control of Rome, in 2043.

– It also stated that there would be established a definitive Caliphate and that Europe “would cease to exist”, to become a continent “almost empty “and” wastelands devoid of any form of life. ”

One of the most shocking prediction was made in 1980. The blind old woman said: “At the turn of the century, in August of 1999 or 2000, Kursk will be covered with water, and the whole world will be weeping over it.”

The prediction did not make any sense back then. Twenty years on, it made a horrifying sense. A Russian nuclear submarine perished in an accident in August of 2000. The sub was named after the city of Kursk , which by no means could have been covered with water.

Among the many predictions, there are some quite exotic, such as ensuring that aliens will help man to live underwater in 2130, or a possible war on Mars in 3005. Finally, perhaps the most fantastic yet the most apocalyptic Vanga assured that there will be no survivors on Earth, circa 3797.

Listed below are some of the predictions for the coming years:

Year 2017 – Muslims will invade Europe.

Year 2023 – There will be major changes in the Earth’s orbit.

Year 2025 – The population of Europe will disappear as a result of wars.

Year 2028 – There comes an attempt to go to other planets like Venus, hopin to other sources of energy to Earth.

Year 2033 – Water levels rise due to the melting of the poles.

Year 2076 – Communism contagious return to Europe and the rest of the world.

Year 2084 – The rebirth of nature.

Year 2100 – A new sun illuminates the dark side of the planet. This could refer to a scientific project that began in 2008 and will create an artificial sun using nuclear energy.

Year 2130 – extraterrestrial civilizations might reach our planet.

Year 2170 – Global Drought.

Year 2187 – Two large volcanoes erupt.

Year 2262 – Mars is threatened by a comet.

Year 2480 – Two artificial Suns collide and leave the Earth in total darkness.

Year 3005 – A war on Mars will change the trajectory of the planet.

Year 3010 – A comet reaches the Moon, so the Earth is covered by a ring of rocks and ashes.

Year 3797 – The Earth dies but mankind has advanced enough to move to a new solar system.

year 5079 – The universe will end.

