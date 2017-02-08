Pages Navigation Menu

CJN SAGA: Onnoghen’s fate now with Senate, not Buhari – Presidency – Vanguard

Posted on Feb 8, 2017 in Africa


CJN SAGA: Onnoghen's fate now with Senate, not Buhari – Presidency
ABUJA – THE National Judicial Council, NJC, has re-nominated Justice Walter Onnoghen for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN. The council took the decision at an emergency meeting in Abuja, yesterday, after which it forwarded its resolution to …
  1. Evang Louis M. / 08/02/2017

    Administration is a continuum whether president asked the vice or not to send CJN to senate that’s cover up to the idea that he didn’t get it right because he allowed letigation on simple legal procedure. Credo to the vice president!

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
