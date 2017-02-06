Dash Receives Sentinel Upgrade, Paves Way for a New Payments System
Dash, the seventh largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization has received a major software upgrade. The update codenamed Sentinel, also referred to as Dash ver 12.1 will serve as the foundation for an efficient decentralized payments system. The upcoming decentralized payments system, codename Evolution will be first of its kind to facilitate cryptocurrency payments … Continue reading Dash Receives Sentinel Upgrade, Paves Way for a New Payments System
