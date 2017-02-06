Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dash Receives Sentinel Upgrade, Paves Way for a New Payments System

Posted on Feb 6, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 1 comment

Dash, the seventh largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization has received a major software upgrade. The update codenamed Sentinel, also referred to as Dash ver 12.1 will serve as the foundation for an efficient decentralized payments system. The upcoming decentralized payments system, codename Evolution will be first of its kind to facilitate cryptocurrency payments … Continue reading Dash Receives Sentinel Upgrade, Paves Way for a New Payments System

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Dash Receives Sentinel Upgrade, Paves Way for a New Payments System appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

One Comment

  1. beautyoyiza / 06/02/2017

    I paid someone but she said she has nt receive any alert yet

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.