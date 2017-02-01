Daughter Of Late African Politician Becomes First Black Woman President Harvard Law Review

ImeIme Umanah, the daughter of Late Dr Ime Umanah a politician from of Abak in Akwa Ibom State has made record in the US as the first female black President of the Havard Law Review! Her father who was a politician in one of Nigeria’s oil rich state died in a road accident a year ago on his way to the country commercial city of Lagos. He had chosen to embark on a road trip of 12 hours instead of flying a plane for 45 minutes.

Michael L. Zuckerman , the outgoing president of the Law Review, wrote in an email that he is excited to see where Umana will take the publication in the coming year.

“ImeIme is one of the most brilliant, thoughtful, and caring people I’ve ever met, and the Law Review is in phenomenally good hands,” Zuckerman wrote.

Candidates for the Law Review’s top post must answer questions from a forum of editors, write responses to submitted questions, and participate in mock editorial activities, according to Zuckerman. This year’s field of 12 candidates featured eight women and eight people of color, Zuckerman wrote.

“ImeIme’s election as the Law Review’s first female black president is historic,” Zuckerman wrote. “For a field in which women and people of color have for too much of our past been marginalized or underrepresented, her election is an important and encouraging step toward a richer and more inclusive legal conversation.”

As president, Umana will oversee more the than 90 student editors and permanent staff members who make up the Law Review and communicate with writers, including senior faculty members.

“Knowing ImeIme, I can’t wait to applaud her in a year’s time for the extraordinary work that I am certain she will do,” Zuckerman wrote.

Umana’s election comes as the Law Review aims to accept editors from a wider variety of backgrounds. Last year, the legal journal elected the most diverse class of editors in its history, and in 2013 it expanded its affirmative action policy to include gender as a factor in its admissions process.

This post was syndicated from Trendiee. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

