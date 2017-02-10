Don’t Stress – Bill Gates Explains Why It’s All Going To Be OK [Video]

Whether it’s a chair that repels mosquitoes, or a social network that aims to feed the world, Bill Gates is one of those humans who remains optimistic about the future.

Okay, I am kidding, but while he absolutely understands the huge challenges facing society, the 61-year-old philanthropist is holding thumbs and doing his bit to save the world.

Well known, of course, for founding Microsoft, in recent years it’s more his work with Africa and Latin America through his foundation with his wife that has been making headlines.

Talking to CNN, recorded in October last year (albeit before the reign of Trump), Gates spoke on his commitment to tackling disease and famine:

The Bill & Melinda Foundation focuses on the diseases of poor countries such as malaria, HIV, diarrhea [sic] and pneumonia. In every one of those cases, we’ve made huge progress. We’ve cut the number of children under five with diarrhea from 13 million 25 years ago to six million today.

So how does Gates suggest we rid of disease?

“We’ll never get it to zero. But the science today should give us tools to solve a lot of the big killers.” He said disease could still be “cut in half,” eventually reaching a point where “a child in a poor country doesn’t have a dramatically increased chance of dying compared to other children.”

So how do we inspire this scientific innovation in the next generation? “Understanding what the problems of the world are, I think that stimulates people,” said Gates, before rushing off to another appointment to spread his message — and money — further.

And famine?

“It’s about increasing food productivity,” said Gates matter-of-factly, when asked how to save the world from famine. “We have one-fifth the productivity in Africa that we have in Europe and the United States. So better seed varieties, access to fertilizer… and the use of cell phones so that market information is more available.”

Gates added that African countries could learn from the way some Asian countries had pulled themselves out of famine and dramatically increased crop production.

But overall, Gates is on a high:

“The trend is good,” he said. “The reduction in violence, the understanding the science, you know, the treatment of women. We have a lot more to do, but, you know, certainly, 30 years ago, it was a lot worse than it is today.”

The interview appears in a series of short clips which you can watch over HERE – and seriously, you have to see the one about the chair that repels mosquitoes.

