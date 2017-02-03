Famed Atheist Ricky Gervais Attempts To Convince Catholic Colbert That There Is No God [Video]

Don’t worry, he takes a more mature approach than in the picture above.

The man who created David Brent appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, and it wasn’t long before the pair turned their attention towards Ricky’s outspoken views on religion.

Given that Ricky is prone to the odd mocking tweet and Colbert is a devout Catholic, this one could have gone south pretty quickly.

Despite that they hold it together, and although it gets off to a pretty slow start, it’s well worth a watch:

Just remember that everyone is entitled to their opinion, and this is a rare example of two people with opposing views having a civil discussion about religion.

It’s possible, and I think they might even still like each other.

Hey, as long as both remember to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger (HERE).

[source:dailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

