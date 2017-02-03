Pages Navigation Menu

Famed Atheist Ricky Gervais Attempts To Convince Catholic Colbert That There Is No God [Video]

Posted on Feb 3, 2017 in Entertainment, Video

Don’t worry, he takes a more mature approach than in the picture above.

The man who created David Brent appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, and it wasn’t long before the pair turned their attention towards Ricky’s outspoken views on religion.

Given that Ricky is prone to the odd mocking tweet and Colbert is a devout Catholic, this one could have gone south pretty quickly.

Despite that they hold it together, and although it gets off to a pretty slow start, it’s well worth a watch:

Just remember that everyone is entitled to their opinion, and this is a rare example of two people with opposing views having a civil discussion about religion.

It’s possible, and I think they might even still like each other.

2 Comments

  1. ianbrettcooper / 03/02/2017

    He may not have convinced Colbert, but I think he convinced a bunch of his viewers.

    Reply
  2. Marty Kay Zee / 04/02/2017

    THERE IS NO GOD. NOW GET BACK TO WORK.

    Reply

