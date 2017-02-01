NASS Rent Scandal: CLO Demands Resignation Of Saraki, Dogara, Others

A coalition of Civil Society Groups, Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) has threatened to turn the National Assembly into a Citizens Square should the principal officers fail to resign over alleged complacency in monies for their accommodation.

The coalition further Dismissed the refutal from the Aides to the Principal Officers, while alleging that they had secretly collected the sum N630 million from the FCDA even while insisting that the monetization does not exempt the National Assembly principal officers.

Recall that the coalition had recently accused the four Principal Officers of criminal activities in huge financial theft, fraud and abuse of office to the tune of N630 million through the criminal use of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as a front under the guise of renting, renovation and furnishing of fictitious official residences.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, the co-convener of the group, Comrade Ibrahim Wala, said these monies were obtained from the budget of the NASS through First Line Charge budget without the knowledge of their fellow members.

Walla said: “We have in our possession all the financial records for the transactions, including how the monies were paid into the account, and have made them available to the security agencies for immediate action to ensure everyone involved in this scam is apprehended and made to face justice.

“Using precedents, if late Sen Chiba Okadigbo and Principal Officers during his tenure could be impeached for involvement in N155 million controversial project, then Sen Saraki, Hon Dogara and all Principal Officers of the 8th National Assembly should be impeached immediately for criminally diverting N630 million in this controversial rent scam.

Speaking further, the coalition therefore warned: “Let it be known that, should members of the National Assembly remain docile and fail to take appropriate action against these Principal Officers, CATBAN will turn the National Assembly Complex into a Citizens Square, where decisions for severe political sanctions against all elected federal lawmakers currently serving under this dispensation will be made.”

While giving more clarifications on the rent scandal and what they described as uncoordinated responses and deliberate misrepresentation of facts aimed at throwing the incident under the carpet, the group promised to furnish Nigerians with more facts.

“We want to shed more light on these criminal activities and also prove to Nigerians that what we have at the helm of affairs of our legislature are nothing but pathological liars and individuals who have no moral responsibility whatsoever in being at the helm of affairs of our legislature.

“The molestation policy as stipulated in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Act does not exempt the Principal Officers of the National Assembly. This is the singular reason former Principal Officers like Sen. David Mark under his tenure and Hon. Aminu Tambuwal were allowed to own their residential accommodation provided by the Assembly.

“What the accused persons have put forward through their aides are sad unfortunate lies which demands utmost condemnation from Nigerian. That something is said over and over again does not make it the truth.

“The National Assembly is an independent arm of government that for a long time now has enjoyed autonomy. The 8th Assembly has since inception collected N150 billion and N120 billion as her annual budgets respectively, through First Line Charge.

“In this same budget, monetized provision of accommodation for Principal Officers are categorically stipulated & specified which the Senate President and Speaker collect with no context from anyone. Unfortunately, only the Senate President and The Speaker have access to the contents of that budget and have refused to make it open for even the members of both chambers to know, who are led like mules and have no idea what is contained in their budget that they readily approve nor even have the guts to demand it be made open for them to know.

“The reason is simple. As long as it remains shrouded in secrecy, these individuals can continually perpetrate their criminal activities. The Principal Officers of the National Assembly therefore have no excuse whatsoever to go asking for money from FCDA in the name of accommodation.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

