Pandemonium as MMM Admin deletes and blocks people
More trouble has come for participants in the MMM scheme, as one of the admins on their Facebook groups reportedly blocked and deleted many people. Below was the message posted on the Faacebook group, MMM Nigeria Support: “We had a traitor by the name of Emmanuel Anyaoha, an admin on the group that deleted all…
The post Pandemonium as MMM Admin deletes and blocks people appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
MMM admin has crash the system with their wrong ideas applied.
The MMM problem came from 30 days holiday instead to change GH to a month I.e u can be able to GH if ur mavro reach a month. MMM ADMINS are set of nonentities and idiot that has no experience of peer to peer donation if there is challenges. Also Mavrodi himself is not a renewal mathematician bcs he failed to solve simple equation. Nigerian be wish if MMM eventually crash don’t participate in any MMM bcs they don’t have their experience claimed by they instead join Gethelpworldeide or another good platform better than MMM mavrodi animal