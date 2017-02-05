Yotpo VS Trustpilot: Which Online Review Solution is Better

If leveraged correctly, you’ll be amazed at how your customer reviews can skyrocket your business’s growth to epic levels.

What kind of value can your business get from customer reviews, you might ask?

Check out some of the benefits:

More sales

Better brand/product image

Influencing your “would-be” customers to buy becomes easier

More leads

More traffic

Etc..

With the points mentioned above alone, I’m sure you can imagine how much value you can get from utilizing the reviews given by your customers.

There is a problem, however. If you are fairly new to digital marketing, you’ll find it is exceedingly challenging to obtain and effectively promote customer reviews. Not only is it tricky to get your customers to review your products – when people do post reviews, but they’re also likely to appear dispersed all over the internet, making it almost impossible for you to see and collect them. What’s more, using the reviews isn’t exactly that simple either; that is if you want to utilize them to their fullest, to the point where the reviews can bring you massive returns.

That’s where both Yotpo and Trustpilot come in.

Since both platforms are exceptionally popular online for helping business owners manage and capitalize on their customer reviews, we’re going to check out the pros and cons of both platforms to see how they stack up against each other. That way, you’ll have a better grasp of the value that both platforms can bring to your business, and which of the two is most likely to be a fit for you.

Features

Yotpo is a clear winner when it comes to which platform houses the most features that can truly help business owners skyrocket their business growth. It has review management, content management functions, retention features, integration, and visual marketing features, even SEO features (among other things).

Marketing features

Yotpo has truckloads of marketing features available for their users. Considering how hardcore the competition has become in the realm of online business, using a platform with a suite of powerful marketing features can easily spell the difference between the success or failure of your business.

Yotpo allows its users to create discount coupons.

The platform allows its users to customize their paid Google ads and AdWords campaigns.

It also has email upselling features.

These are just a glimpse of the marketing features that Yotpo has to offer. The platform has several other marketing features like social curation from Instagram, embeddable photo carousels and a shoppable Instagram solution.

Ease of use

For me, Trustpilot wins the ease-of-use department. Looking at the platform, you’ll notice immediately how their dashboard doesn’t look overwhelming at all.

The tool is intuitive, very easy to understand, and it doesn’t have any useless features to it that would only confuse the users.

Integrations

Trustpilot has more integrable apps than Yotpo. What’s more, the apps are hardly unknown brands; they are reputable and powerful companies that are used by hundreds of thousands of users (even millions).

Cost Effectiveness

Considering how Yotpo’s paid subscriptions start at only $25 per month, and all the nifty benefits that their users can get from using the platform, Yotpo is without a doubt a better choice when it comes to pricing.

Trustpilot’s paid subscriptions start at $299. Not only is the figure 10 times higher than Yotpo’s, but Yotpo also offers a wider range of features that their users can benefit from.

Pros and Cons

Yotpo

Pros

Yotpo has an in-mail technology that allows their clients to email their customers, and get their customers’ reviews through the email itself making it easier for the clients’ customers to share their reviews.

Yotpo can help you rank in the search results.

Yotpo has coupons and email-upselling features that can help their clients get more sales and nourish their relationships with their customers.

The platform allows its clients to moderate their customers’ reviews live.

Yotpo’s platform is intuitive and very easy to use.

Yotpo allows their clients to host their clients’ customer reviews on their website. It can also show Google rich snippets, with star ratings, linking to their clients’ sites.

Yotpo allows on-site comments on reviews, Q&As, and also custom review forms showing their customers the answers to specific questions.

The platform has remarkable social integration features. For one thing, the customers can share their reviews on their personal social media pages. Yotpo can also create a shoppable version of your Instagram feed. The platform can send your followers from your Instagram photos to your tagged product pages.

These are just some of the many benefits that make Yotpo such a fantastic platform. Regarding functionality and its ability to drum up more business for their customers, Yotpo is undoubtedly the best.

Cons

Yotpo’s pricing page doesn’t mention how much they charge for their services. While this isn’t that big of a deal for most people, it can be quite annoying for those who are eager to give the platform a try.

Trustpilot

Pros

Trustpilot has an active online community.

The platform is relatively easy to use.

You can integrate several apps like Hootsuite, Zendesk, and Google seller ratings.

Trustpilot has an automatic feedback system where their clients can BCC Trustpilot so the platform can send the same email recipient with an invitation to review automatically.

Trustpilot can show its users updated reports on how their profile is performing. Their clients can see things like, “Reviews Per Day,” “Current TrustScore,” and “Reviews Collected,” among other things.

Cons

Third-party review sites like Trustpilot are getting tons of flak online. A lot of people are questioning the credibility of the reviews published on these types of sites since several companies have been caught manipulating their ratings. They are paying people to publish fake positive reviews about them to make them look more credible.

Trustpilot’s content management and marketing features are quite lacking.

Trustpilot doesn’t allow its clients (the business owners) to host their customer reviews exclusively on their websites. Instead, merchants can embed the reviews that live on Trustpilot.com on their sites with a widget.

Trustpilot is quite costly. Their paid subscription starts at $299 per month (when paid annually).

Verdict

While Trustpilot also has its good points, Yotpo far outweighs Trustpilot in several elements that are crucial to a business’s success. Not only does Yotpo have powerful content management and marketing features, but it is also very reasonably priced.

The post Yotpo VS Trustpilot: Which Online Review Solution is Better appeared first on Lifehack.

This post was syndicated from Lifehack. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

