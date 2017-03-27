Pages Navigation Menu

How to create a JAMB profile on the JAMB Portal – 2017/2018

Posted on Mar 27, 2017 in JAMB, News | 1 comment

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB  has updated its portal for the 2017/2018 UTME and made it  compulsory  for all candidates to create profile on the Jamb website before they can participate this year exam.

FILE: CANDIDATES WRITING UTME IN ABUJA

When you create your profile on Jamb portal, it enables you check your Jamb result  and as well as  print out your result, admission letter and many more.

Visit the Jamb official portal Here:

For you to create a profile on Jamb portal do the following

Enter A functional email address and other details as you the page opens up,

Click on verify email.

Login into your email for confirmation  take note it could be in your spam folder if not seen on your  inbox.

Then click on the link send to you by JAMB  to continue your registration. Enter your name, surname, email, date of birthday, password, etc.

Lastly click on “Sign Up” to complete the creation of your account.

Mowobi cecilia
Guest
Mowobi cecilia

I want to know my pin

24/04/2017 2:36 pm
