How to create a JAMB profile on the JAMB Portal – 2017/2018

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has updated its portal for the 2017/2018 UTME and made it compulsory for all candidates to create profile on the Jamb website before they can participate this year exam.

When you create your profile on Jamb portal, it enables you check your Jamb result and as well as print out your result, admission letter and many more.

Visit the Jamb official portal Here:

For you to create a profile on Jamb portal do the following

Enter A functional email address and other details as you the page opens up,

Click on verify email.

Login into your email for confirmation take note it could be in your spam folder if not seen on your inbox.

Then click on the link send to you by JAMB to continue your registration. Enter your name, surname, email, date of birthday, password, etc.

Lastly click on “Sign Up” to complete the creation of your account.

