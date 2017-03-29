Pages Navigation Menu

New Song: 2Baba – ”Joy In The Morning” (FREESTYLE) Mp3 Download

Posted on Mar 29, 2017 in Music | 1 comment

Brand new freestyle from the legendary 2face aka 2Baba titled Joy In The Morning.

The master piece was Produced by Jfem Production.

Enjoy!

Comments

1 Comment on "New Song: 2Baba – ”Joy In The Morning” (FREESTYLE) Mp3 Download"

www.doronize.com.ng
Guest
www.doronize.com.ng

nice song

24/06/2017 9:13 pm
