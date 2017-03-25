Tule Taxi Debuts Online Cab Service In Lagos

Tule Taxi has joined the list of entrants to the Nigerian online cab request services industry. The online taxi company which has its headquarters in Texas, USA, has a customer centric on-demand transportation app offering fast, convenient services where registered users can easily schedule a trip within one hour thereby eliminating waiting time.

Tule has also introduced a series of value propositions that has designed to benefit the consumers, given the increase in competition in the market. One of such benefits is an SMS enabled function that is interfaced with its call centre where registered users can schedule a ride without the use of internet.

According to the chief operating officer, Tonye Briggs, “Tule philosophy is built on picking our customers at the right time, taking them to the right place for the right price. We strive to provide fair pricing for riders, transparent policies for drivers, and awesome customer support for both riders and drivers. We are always looking for creative ways to make our customers happy.

He reiterated that Tule application also has a points-based customer loyalty program called Tule Miles, which rewards frequent fliers with points for every kilometre travelled and later redeemed for free rides and discounts from their partners

