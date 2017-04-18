Pages Navigation Menu

﻿’He’s so Amazing!’- Ne-yo’s Wife Crystal Renay Gushes as He Surprises Her with Upgraded Wedding Ring

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

R&B singer, Ne-yo is one helluva romantic. Yesterday, the 37-year-old singer’s wife Crystal Renay took to her Instagram page to show off a surprise gift she got from him. Sharing a video of a beautiful Emerald cut ring, the model and celebrity chef revealed that her hubby had contacted a popular Jewellery store, Greene & co …

