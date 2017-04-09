1004 Estate: Home-Owners, tenants disagree over association’s rule

By Yinka Ajayi

1004 Estate, Victoria Island,Lagos appears embroiled in serial crises. The facility is enmeshed in power-tussle between home-owners and tenants. One of the issues that pitted the tenants against the home-owners is the alleged rule in the books of the Estate’s Home-Owners and Residents Association which bars tenants from the headship of the association.

Some residents say the controversial rule is segregatory. The estate is also battling alleged electricity theft which a foreign resident is accused of. The unemployed foreigner is said to have evaded arrest.

It was learnt that an election into the Home Owners and Resident Association of the estate organised by the interim committee was unsuccessful.

The post 1004 Estate: Home-Owners, tenants disagree over association’s rule appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

