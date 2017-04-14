Pages Navigation Menu

117 children used as suicide bombers in crisis zones – UNICEF

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has said that at least 117 children have been used to carry out suicide attacks across in public places across Nigeria and the Lake Chad crisis zone. In a statement sent yesterday in Abuja to Nigerian Pilot from the UNICEF Office, it said that a new report from the […]

