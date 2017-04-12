12 Persons Murdered in Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

Twelve persons were reportedly killed while several others injured in a renewed attack on the residents of Asso Community in Jemaa Local Governments Area of Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen.

According to a witness, the gunmen invaded the community on Saturday and opened fire on residents of the area.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at 6.00pm shortly after a peace and reconciliations meeting between the natives and the Fulani.

The Kaduna Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the sad incident but noted that he was yet to receive details of the casualties as at the time of filing this report.

Those injured, according to him, were rushed to the Kafanchan General Hospital, in Jemaa LG for medical treatment.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 12 Persons Murdered in Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

