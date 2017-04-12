12-year old Chess Player Drops out of Tournament in Malaysia over Inappropriate Dressing
A 12-year-old girl who is the incumbent champion in her district in Kuala Lumpur, withdrew from a chess championship after organisers cautioned her about her dressing. Malaysian chess player and coach Kaushal Khandhar in a Facebook post said that the girl, who is his student and a school chess champion of her district in Kuala Lumpur, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!