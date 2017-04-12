Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

12-year old Chess Player Drops out of Tournament in Malaysia over Inappropriate Dressing

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 12-year-old girl who is the incumbent champion in her district in Kuala Lumpur, withdrew from a chess championship after organisers cautioned her about her dressing. Malaysian chess player and coach Kaushal Khandhar in a Facebook post said that the girl, who is his student and a school chess champion of her district in Kuala Lumpur, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.