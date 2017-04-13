Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

13 Life Lessons to Learn from The Big Brother Naija 2017 Show

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Job Vacancies | 0 comments

The 2017 The Big Brother Naija is over. In the past couple of weeks, it was arguably the most trending topic in the Nigeria social media.
At the inception of the show, many Nigerians complained about its moral perversity. Some said it was a celebration of obscenity, eroticism and idleness, and that the show does not promote good ethical or cultural values.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

On the other hand, some people have

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.