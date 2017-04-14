14 Unexpected Compliments Every Woman Wants To Hear
YOU’RE GOOD AT YOUR JOB: We all like to hear a little career encouragement, and I’m guessing men probably hear it more than women. So ladies, let’s all encourage each other, and guys – don’t be threatened, give us a little love in the workplace, too. (That love is figurative, not literal. No need to get …
The post 14 Unexpected Compliments Every Woman Wants To Hear appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG