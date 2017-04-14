Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

14-year-old reveals how father, 5 men raped her repeatedly in Ondo

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 14-year-old girl primary school drop out in Ondo State, has cried out for help after consistent rape by her father and five other men. The teenager who gave birth to a baby boy in January 2017, as a result of the series of sexual assault, is calling for help after the father of her […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

14-year-old reveals how father, 5 men raped her repeatedly in Ondo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.