14-year-old reveals how father, 5 men raped her repeatedly in Ondo
A 14-year-old girl primary school drop out in Ondo State, has cried out for help after consistent rape by her father and five other men. The teenager who gave birth to a baby boy in January 2017, as a result of the series of sexual assault, is calling for help after the father of her […]
14-year-old reveals how father, 5 men raped her repeatedly in Ondo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG