15.2m Passengers Travelled through Nigerian Airports in 2016
THISDAY Newspapers
15.2m Passengers Travelled through Nigerian Airports in 2016
Latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have indicated that no fewer than 15,232, 597 air travellers went through Nigeria's airports in 2016. However, in real terms, the output in the aviation sector declined by 4.9 per cent …
