15.2m Passengers Travelled through Nigerian Airports in 2016 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have indicated that no fewer than 15,232, 597 air travellers went through Nigeria's airports in 2016. However, in real terms, the output in the aviation sector declined by 4.9 per cent

