15,000Mt Sokoto fertiliser plant ready in Dec

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto—The proposed Sokoto Organic Fertiliser Plant is scheduled to begin production in December, officials overseeing the establishment of the factory have said.

This is just as the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to formalise documentation of its 40 percent stake in the company, while IML Ltd., a consortium of private local investors, will hold 60 percent equity stake in the company, estimated to produce 15,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers on completion.

The Managing Director of Sokoto Investment Company, Alhaji Aliyu Bala, said the construction of the plant had been completed, while finishing touches were being put on auxiliary structures that would support the main plant.

According to him, “signing of the MoU is an important step in realising the objectives of setting up of the plant. If you recall, the State Executive Council recently gave approval for us to acquire equity share in the company and hold same in trust on behalf of the people of Sokoto State.

“When it comes fully on stream, this factory will create direct and indirect jobs to almost 20,000 people. It will provide job opportunities to both skilled and unskilled professionals, thereby reducing unemployment in the state.”

The post 15,000Mt Sokoto fertiliser plant ready in Dec appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

