19 pupils die in motor accident

Posted on Apr 21, 2017

A driver and 19 school children were killed in South Africa when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a truck and exploded in a ball of fire in Mpumalanga province, emergency services said on Friday. The vehicle was ferrying children from school when it collided with the truck between the towns of Verena …

