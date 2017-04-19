19 pupils die in motor accident
A driver and 19 school children were killed in South Africa when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a truck and exploded in a ball of fire in Mpumalanga province, emergency services said on Friday. The vehicle was ferrying children from school when it collided with the truck between the towns of Verena …
