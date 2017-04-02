2 housewives docked for affray in FCT

Abuja – Two housewives — Joy Nnamani and Rita Maduka — were on Thursday brought before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged affray.

The women — Nnamani, 32, and Maduka 29 — residents of Daki Biyu Village, Abuja, are standing trial on two-count charge of breaching public peace and causing hurt.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Judith Obatomi told the court that Maduka reported the incident at the Life Camp Police Station on March 24.

Obatomi said the complainant alleged that she saw her daughter fighting Nnamani’s son in their house.

“While she was trying to separate them, Nnamani hit her with a piece of wood and and they started fighting.

“Maduka sustained injuries in the face and was taken to Gwarimpa General Hospital, Abuja.”

The offences contravened ​Sections 113 and 246 of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Lawrence Enyisan, urged the court to grant them bail, promising they will not jump bail.

In his ruling on the bail application, the judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, granted them bail in the sum of N10, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Ado said the sureties must be family members, who reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Further hearing has been adjourned until May 15.

The post 2 housewives docked for affray in FCT appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

