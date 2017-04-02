Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 Persons Reported Dead after Uncompleted Building Collapsed in Lekki

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A part of an uncompleted building at NICON Town Estate collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Lekki, Lagos. Social media reports state that 2 persons died in the accident. According to Premium Times, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said there were “casualties”.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.