2 Persons Reported Dead after Uncompleted Building Collapsed in Lekki
A part of an uncompleted building at NICON Town Estate collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Lekki, Lagos. Social media reports state that 2 persons died in the accident. According to Premium Times, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said there were “casualties”.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!