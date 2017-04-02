2 Persons Reported Dead after Uncompleted Building Collapsed in Lekki

A part of an uncompleted building at NICON Town Estate collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Lekki, Lagos. Social media reports state that 2 persons died in the accident. According to Premium Times, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said there were “casualties”.

