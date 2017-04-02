2 Soldiers, 5 Policemen Die As Militants Raid Ikorodu

Two soldiers and five policemen have paid the ultimate price after militants raided Isawo, a community in Ikorodu, Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Punch gathered that the security men were killed in an ambush by the hoodlums in the area.

While residents have earlier raised the alarm over the return of the militants, sources have said that many of them had returned to Isawo and neighbouring communities, robbing and terrorising residents.

“The militants are back to Isawo area. They brandish guns openly during daytime and rob people at night; many residents are now living in fear.”

In August 2016, the militants – mostly kidnappers and pipeline vandals – were chased out of the area due to the bloody clashes in the community.

Details later…

The post 2 Soldiers, 5 Policemen Die As Militants Raid Ikorodu appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

