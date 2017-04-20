Pages Navigation Menu

20 wedding guests die in boat mishap in Myanmar

Posted on Apr 7, 2017

Twenty people reportedly died and about a dozen were missing on Friday after a boat carrying no fewer than 60 wedding guests sank in south-western Myanmar, local officials said. This was said to be the third big marine accident in the country in many years. The wooden boat was unlit and hit a cargo ship…

