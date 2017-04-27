200 Students In Covenant University Got Suspended For Missing Church Service

Covenant University has suspended 200 students for missing an Easter programme. The suspension has led to tension in the university as students are missing exams because they missed church. The reports says that the students were placed on compulsory suspension for not being part of the religious retreat during the Easter celebrations. One student of …

The post 200 Students In Covenant University Got Suspended For Missing Church Service appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

