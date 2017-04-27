Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

200 Students In Covenant University Got Suspended For Missing Church Service

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Covenant University has suspended 200 students for missing an Easter programme. The suspension has led to tension in the university as students are missing exams because they missed church. The reports says that the students were placed on compulsory suspension for not being part of the religious retreat during the Easter celebrations. One student of …

The post 200 Students In Covenant University Got Suspended For Missing Church Service appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.