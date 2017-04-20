2000 APC, APGA members defect to PDP in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-OVER 2,000 men, women and youths have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party rally in preparation for the forthcoming LGA elections in the state.

The decampees who came from All Progressives Congress, APC, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, were led officially by the former Commissioner for Lands and Survey in Ebonyi State, Ambrose Okoro.

According to Okoro: “PDP is the only political party in Nigeria with the interest of everybody at heart. So, we have decided to come home because there is no place like home and we belong to where our people belong, which is the PDP. I served as Commissioner in Ebonyi State and on behalf of these men and women, I hereby declare that we are fully back to PDP as born again PDP members, praying that we be accepted and we promise never to sin again.”

Welcoming the defectors, the State governor, Engr Dave Nweze Umahi noted that the PDP is still committed to rendering people-oriented programmes and policies for the development of the state.

Represented by the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Ogbonna Francis Nwifuru, the governor thanked them for their courage, spirit of appreciation and promised them that henceforth, they would be part and parcel of the PDP.

Among the dignitaries that received them were the National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, South East, Chief Austin Umahi; the State Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Ebonyi State, amiong others.

