Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2008 wounds fester as another tense election beckons for Zim – The Zimbabwe Standard

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Standard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
2008 wounds fester as another tense election beckons for Zim
The Zimbabwe Standard
Hilton Chironga's demeanour changes when he mentions June 28 2008, and recounts the day his brother Gibbs was shot while his mother and sister watched in horror. news in depth BY JOHN MOKWETSI. Hilton Chironga. On that fateful day, Chironga of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.