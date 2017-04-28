2015: No Evidence Of Election Manipulation In Nigeria- UK
The United Kindom (UK) yesterday said there was no evidence of
election manipulation arising from the 2015 polls.
UK said prior to the 2015 elections in Nigeria, the they engaged with
Nigerian political parties and their leaders to urge them to run a
fair, non violent campaign and allow Nigerian voters to decide who
their future political leadership would be.
A statement signed by Joe Abuku, Press/ Public Affairs Officer,
British High Commission said, “We congratulated President Jonathan on
having handed over power peacefully in 2015 having lost the Nigerian
Presidential elections.”
“The elections were a credit to the Nigerian people and a truly
historic moment for Nigerian democracy. This process further
strengthened Nigeria’s democratic tradition.”
“The UK welcomes the assessment of independent observers, including
the EU, that Nigeria’s elections were largely peaceful and conducted
in accordance with recognised international democratic norms, and that
there was no evidence of systemic manipulation of the process,” the
statement added.
