2015: No Evidence Of Election Manipulation In Nigeria- UK

The United Kindom (UK) yesterday said there was no evidence of

election manipulation arising from the 2015 polls.

UK said prior to the 2015 elections in Nigeria, the they engaged with

Nigerian political parties and their leaders to urge them to run a

fair, non violent campaign and allow Nigerian voters to decide who

their future political leadership would be.

A statement signed by Joe Abuku, Press/ Public Affairs Officer,

British High Commission said, “We congratulated President Jonathan on

having handed over power peacefully in 2015 having lost the Nigerian

Presidential elections.”

“The elections were a credit to the Nigerian people and a truly

historic moment for Nigerian democracy. This process further

strengthened Nigeria’s democratic tradition.”

“The UK welcomes the assessment of independent observers, including

the EU, that Nigeria’s elections were largely peaceful and conducted

in accordance with recognised international democratic norms, and that

there was no evidence of systemic manipulation of the process,” the

statement added.

