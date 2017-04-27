2015 Presidential Elections: Why i opposed Jonathan – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan from his first days as President showed he was too small for the office, saying he, Obasanjo, acted more as an opponent of Jonathan than a supporter of Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2015 presidential poll. Obasanjo, who said Jonathan deceived him that he …
The post 2015 Presidential Elections: Why i opposed Jonathan – Obasanjo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!