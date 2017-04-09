#2017 Ghana Music Awards: Here Are Full List Of Winners

The 2017 Ghana Music Awards held last night at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The show, which honours Ghanaian artistes and celebrate original Ghanaian music, saw 25 awards being given to deserving artistes. See the full list of winners after the cut…

Artiste of the Year Joe Mettle Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year Dobble – Christy Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy Highlife Artiste of the Year Kofi Kinaata Gospel Artiste of the Year Joe Mettle Hiplife Song of the Year Flowking Stone – Go Low Afro-pop Song of the Year E.L – Kaabu Ame Hip-hop Song of the Year M.anifest – god MC Best New Act Fancy Gadam Record of the year Adina – Too Late Best Female Vocalist Adina Best Male Vocalist Joe Mettle Best Group of the Year VVIP Best Music Video of the Year Okyeame Kwame – Small Small feat. MzVee Songwriter of the Year Kofi Kinaata – Confession Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year Sarkodie Best Rapper of the Year M.anifest Album of the Year The Counsellor by Nacee Unsung Artiste Kuami Eugene Highlife Song of the Year Kofi Kinaata – Confession Gospel Song of the Year Nacee – Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year Stonebwoy – People Dey Lifetime Achievement Awards Paapa Yankson Best Collaboration of the Year “Alhaji” by VVIP feat. Patoranking African Artist of the year Runtown

