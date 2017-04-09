Pages Navigation Menu

#2017 Ghana Music Awards: Here Are Full List Of Winners

Posted on Apr 9, 2017

The 2017 Ghana Music Awards held last night at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The show, which honours Ghanaian artistes and celebrate original Ghanaian music, saw 25 awards being given to deserving artistes. See the full list of winners after the cut…

Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Dobble – Christy

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Kofi Kinaata

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Hiplife Song of the Year

Flowking Stone – Go Low

Afro-pop Song of the Year

E.L – Kaabu Ame

Hip-hop Song of the Year

M.anifest – god MC

Best New Act

Fancy Gadam

Record of the year

Adina – Too Late

Best Female Vocalist

Adina

Best Male Vocalist

Joe Mettle

Best Group of the Year

VVIP

Best Music Video of the Year

Okyeame Kwame – Small Small feat. MzVee

Songwriter of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Confession

Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year

Sarkodie

Best Rapper of the Year

M.anifest

Album of the Year

The Counsellor by Nacee

Unsung Artiste

Kuami Eugene

Highlife Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Confession

Gospel Song of the Year

Nacee – Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Stonebwoy – People Dey

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Paapa Yankson

Best Collaboration of the Year

“Alhaji” by VVIP feat. Patoranking

African Artist of the year

Runtown

