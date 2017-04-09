#2017 Ghana Music Awards: Here Are Full List Of Winners
The 2017 Ghana Music Awards held last night at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The show, which honours Ghanaian artistes and celebrate original Ghanaian music, saw 25 awards being given to deserving artistes. See the full list of winners after the cut…
Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Dobble – Christy
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kofi Kinaata
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Hiplife Song of the Year
Flowking Stone – Go Low
Afro-pop Song of the Year
E.L – Kaabu Ame
Hip-hop Song of the Year
M.anifest – god MC
Best New Act
Fancy Gadam
Record of the year
Adina – Too Late
Best Female Vocalist
Adina
Best Male Vocalist
Joe Mettle
Best Group of the Year
VVIP
Best Music Video of the Year
Okyeame Kwame – Small Small feat. MzVee
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Confession
Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year
Sarkodie
Best Rapper of the Year
M.anifest
Album of the Year
The Counsellor by Nacee
Unsung Artiste
Kuami Eugene
Highlife Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Confession
Gospel Song of the Year
Nacee – Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Stonebwoy – People Dey
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Paapa Yankson
Best Collaboration of the Year
“Alhaji” by VVIP feat. Patoranking
African Artist of the year
Runtown
