2017 JAMB: Nigerian Army & NLNG To Monitor UTME Exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled it’s plan to engage Nigerian Army and Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) in the forthcoming 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for adequate security and safety. The board revealed that it has formed a synergy with the Nigerian Army to secure the Computer Based Test centres. …

The post 2017 JAMB: Nigerian Army & NLNG To Monitor UTME Exams appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

