2017 MTV Video Music Awards Will Hold In Los Angeles

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – one of the year’s most headline-grabbing pop culture events – is returning to Los Angeles.

The award show will be broadcast from the Forum in Inglewood, California, which is adjacent to Los Angeles on August 27, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), the music and youth lifestyle network announced on Thursday.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts says the city “welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the number one concert venue in California, the Forum.”

The VMAs have alternated between New York and Los Angeles, with Miami and Las Vegas also past host cities.

In 2016, the awards took place at New York’s Madison Square Garden which saw the return of Britney Spears to the VMA stage for the first time in almost 10 years.

“MTV, at 35 years old, has been around almost as long as the Forum. Together, we’re 85 and enjoy lifetimes of music history,” managing partner for the Forum Shelli Azoff said in a statement. “This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners, and especially the fans. The entire Forum family is thrilled to welcome back the VMAs.”

Jesse Ignjatovic returns as executive producer for the 2017 “MTV Video Music Awards.” Bruce Gillmer, Garrett English and Lee Lodge are executive producers. Melanie Block serves as executive in charge of production. Amani Duncan is music executive in charge. Wendy Plaut is celebrity talent executive in charge.

The VMAs recognize top music videos but have become more of a made-for-television party with celebrity antics sure to trigger conversations.

Past memorable VMA incidents include Beyonce showing off her baby bump, Lady Gaga appearing in a dress made of meat and Madonna locking lips with Britney Spears.

