2017 NYSC Online Registration Guide – Batch A: How To Pay & Correct Errors

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) says that prospective corps members can begin online registration for the 2017 Batch A programme of the scheme.

A timetable on the scheme’s website said that the online registration for foreign and locally trained graduates will end on May 15.

According to the timetable, prospective corps members will be able to print their call-up letters from May 18. However, the scheme did not state when the orientation course would begin.

In various posts on its website, NYSC gave instructions on how to pay and correct errors like date of birth and course of study in the case of errors.

NYSC directed candidates who wish to get copies of their call-up letters on the NYSC portal to pay N4,000.

On fee payment, NYSC wrote, “After a successful login, the PCM will click on ‘Proceed to Payment,’ once the payment confirmation page is displayed, the PCM will be redirected to Remita payment engine with various payment options.

“Option A: For Cards and wallet payments; PCM clicks on ‘Pay now with Cards or Wallets’. PCM provides card details, pin and any other information required and if the transaction is successful, the redirect URL is loaded.

“Option B: Paying in any bank branch: Copy the RRR number generated by NYSC portal and take to any of the approved banks. Click on ‘see available bank branches’ to view the banks.

“After making the payment at the bank branch, the PCM can check payment status on the URL: https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc1/TransactionStatus_remita. PCM inputs transaction reference number/email ID or phone number used in registering online. Click on ‘continue’ to query Remita and view the transaction details

Click on ‘Get status’ to view the details of payments.”

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

