2017 Trophee Hassan II Results & Leaderboard

Edoardo Molinari has won the 2017 Trophee Hassan II with a 1 shot lead and a score of 9 under par at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

2017 Trophee Hassan II Results

The 2017 Trophee Hassan II results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Edoardo Molinari 283 -9 2nd Paul Dunne 283 -9 3rd Paul Waring 284 -8 4th Victor Dubuisson 286 -6 4th Lasse Jensen 286 -6 6th Daniel Brooks 287 -5 6th Chris Hanson 287 -5 8th Ashley Chesters 288 -4 8th Trevor Fisher Jnr 288 -4 8th Renato Paratore 288 -4 8th Carlos Pigem 288 -4 8th Jordan Smith 288 -4 13th Jens Fahrbring 289 -3 13th Pablo Larrazábal 289 -3 13th Joost Luiten 289 -3 13th James Morrison 289 -3 13th Matthieu Pavon 289 -3 13th Haydn Porteous 289 -3 19th Jorge Campillo 290 -2 19th David Drysdale 290 -2 19th Dylan Frittelli 290 -2 19th Ricardo Gouveia 290 -2 19th Grégory Havret 290 -2 19th Benjamin Hebert 290 -2 19th Sebastian Heisele 290 -2 19th Joël Stalter 290 -2 27th Lucas Bjerregaard 291 -1 27th Pelle Edberg 291 -1 27th Rikard Karlberg 291 -1 27th Max Orrin 291 -1 27th Chris Paisley 291 -1 27th Duncan Stewart 291 -1 27th Romain Wattel 291 -1 34th Richard Bland 292 0 34th Grégory Bourdy 292 0 34th Laurie Canter 292 0 34th Mikko Ilonen 292 0 34th Alexander Levy 292 0 34th Mike Lorenzo-Vera 292 0 34th Wade Ormsby 292 0 34th Aaron Rai 292 0 34th Gary Stal 292 0 34th Jaco van Zyl 292 0 34th Anthony Wall 292 0 34th Jeff Winther 292 0 46th Sébastien Gros 293 1 46th Joakim Lagergren 293 1 48th Dean Burmester 294 2 48th Alejandro Cañizares 294 2 48th Mark Foster 294 2 48th Ricardo Gonzalez 294 2 48th Anton Karlsson 294 2 48th Matteo Manassero 294 2 48th Adrien Saddier 294 2 48th Sebastian Soderberg 294 2 56th Johan Edfors 295 3 56th Julien Guerrier 295 3 56th Adrian Otaegui 295 3 56th Steven Tiley 295 3 60th Daniel Im 296 4 60th Tom Lewis 296 4 60th Ayoub Lguirati (AM) 296 4 60th Matthew Nixon 296 4 60th Lee Slattery 296 4 65th Matthew Southgate 298 6 66th Marcus Armitage 301 9 66th Jens Dantorp 301 9 66th Damien Perrier 301 9 69th Richard S Johnson 302 10 70th Rafa Echenique 304 12 71st Ben Evans 306 14

The post 2017 Trophee Hassan II Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

