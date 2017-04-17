2017 Trophee Hassan II Results & Leaderboard
Edoardo Molinari has won the 2017 Trophee Hassan II with a 1 shot lead and a score of 9 under par at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
2017 Trophee Hassan II Results
The 2017 Trophee Hassan II results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Edoardo Molinari
|283
|-9
|2nd
|Paul Dunne
|283
|-9
|3rd
|Paul Waring
|284
|-8
|4th
|Victor Dubuisson
|286
|-6
|4th
|Lasse Jensen
|286
|-6
|6th
|Daniel Brooks
|287
|-5
|6th
|Chris Hanson
|287
|-5
|8th
|Ashley Chesters
|288
|-4
|8th
|Trevor Fisher Jnr
|288
|-4
|8th
|Renato Paratore
|288
|-4
|8th
|Carlos Pigem
|288
|-4
|8th
|Jordan Smith
|288
|-4
|13th
|Jens Fahrbring
|289
|-3
|13th
|Pablo Larrazábal
|289
|-3
|13th
|Joost Luiten
|289
|-3
|13th
|James Morrison
|289
|-3
|13th
|Matthieu Pavon
|289
|-3
|13th
|Haydn Porteous
|289
|-3
|19th
|Jorge Campillo
|290
|-2
|19th
|David Drysdale
|290
|-2
|19th
|Dylan Frittelli
|290
|-2
|19th
|Ricardo Gouveia
|290
|-2
|19th
|Grégory Havret
|290
|-2
|19th
|Benjamin Hebert
|290
|-2
|19th
|Sebastian Heisele
|290
|-2
|19th
|Joël Stalter
|290
|-2
|27th
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|291
|-1
|27th
|Pelle Edberg
|291
|-1
|27th
|Rikard Karlberg
|291
|-1
|27th
|Max Orrin
|291
|-1
|27th
|Chris Paisley
|291
|-1
|27th
|Duncan Stewart
|291
|-1
|27th
|Romain Wattel
|291
|-1
|34th
|Richard Bland
|292
|0
|34th
|Grégory Bourdy
|292
|0
|34th
|Laurie Canter
|292
|0
|34th
|Mikko Ilonen
|292
|0
|34th
|Alexander Levy
|292
|0
|34th
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|292
|0
|34th
|Wade Ormsby
|292
|0
|34th
|Aaron Rai
|292
|0
|34th
|Gary Stal
|292
|0
|34th
|Jaco van Zyl
|292
|0
|34th
|Anthony Wall
|292
|0
|34th
|Jeff Winther
|292
|0
|46th
|Sébastien Gros
|293
|1
|46th
|Joakim Lagergren
|293
|1
|48th
|Dean Burmester
|294
|2
|48th
|Alejandro Cañizares
|294
|2
|48th
|Mark Foster
|294
|2
|48th
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|294
|2
|48th
|Anton Karlsson
|294
|2
|48th
|Matteo Manassero
|294
|2
|48th
|Adrien Saddier
|294
|2
|48th
|Sebastian Soderberg
|294
|2
|56th
|Johan Edfors
|295
|3
|56th
|Julien Guerrier
|295
|3
|56th
|Adrian Otaegui
|295
|3
|56th
|Steven Tiley
|295
|3
|60th
|Daniel Im
|296
|4
|60th
|Tom Lewis
|296
|4
|60th
|Ayoub Lguirati (AM)
|296
|4
|60th
|Matthew Nixon
|296
|4
|60th
|Lee Slattery
|296
|4
|65th
|Matthew Southgate
|298
|6
|66th
|Marcus Armitage
|301
|9
|66th
|Jens Dantorp
|301
|9
|66th
|Damien Perrier
|301
|9
|69th
|Richard S Johnson
|302
|10
|70th
|Rafa Echenique
|304
|12
|71st
|Ben Evans
|306
|14
