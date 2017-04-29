2017 UTME: Mock exam not postponed – JAMB

Contrary to messages being circulated by those it described as “mischievous characters”, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has said that the mock examination for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations UTME) scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) would still take place. A short statement issued on Friday night by the Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian […]

2017 UTME: Mock exam not postponed – JAMB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

